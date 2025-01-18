Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $14.31 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

