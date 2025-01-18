Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Trimmed by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $109.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

