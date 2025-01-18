Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,954.06. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after buying an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

