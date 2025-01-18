Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DB opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $135,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

