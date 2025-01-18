DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of DXCM opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in DexCom by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

