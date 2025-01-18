Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Diageo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

