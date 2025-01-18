Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

