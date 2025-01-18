DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

DocGo Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DocGo by 31.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 97.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

