Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on D. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

