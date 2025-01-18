Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($16.12) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.12) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.87) to GBX 1,170 ($14.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.40) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,251.67 ($15.23).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 973.50 ($11.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.54, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 953 ($11.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279 ($15.56). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($14.13), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($398,856.26). Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($13.70) per share, with a total value of £94,302.50 ($114,737.19). Insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.