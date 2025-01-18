Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,919,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $61.33.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $327,691.46. This trade represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

