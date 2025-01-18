Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BROS. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.