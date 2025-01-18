e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at UBS Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

