Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of EMN opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

