Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

