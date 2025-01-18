EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.57), with a volume of 10038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.54).
Specifically, insider Nick Watkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,695.34).
EJF Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.45 and a beta of -0.03.
EJF Investments Dividend Announcement
EJF Investments Company Profile
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
