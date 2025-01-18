Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EFN

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,618.50. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $562,999 and have sold 38,948 shares valued at $1,154,902. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

EFN opened at C$28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$21.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.