EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $507.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

