Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

