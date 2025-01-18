Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,053 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.87). 197,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,638,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,059 ($12.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Energean to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,175 ($14.30) to GBX 1,045 ($12.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,018.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 977.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,826.09%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

