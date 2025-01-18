Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,053 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.87). 197,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,638,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,059 ($12.88).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Energean to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,175 ($14.30) to GBX 1,045 ($12.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENOG
Energean Trading Down 0.1 %
Energean Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,826.09%.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.