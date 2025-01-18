Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $107.33 and last traded at $107.33. 488,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,725,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,143,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

