Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Entera Bio Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.