EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.