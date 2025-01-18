EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

EQB Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

