Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $262.87 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,646,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,789,000 after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.