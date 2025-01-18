Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$53,690.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

