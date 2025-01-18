Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:SVM Q3 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.44 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

