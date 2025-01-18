Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $71.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00. 1,766,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,891,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19,105.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

