Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

