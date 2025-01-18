Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 1.0 %

Exelixis stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,680. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.