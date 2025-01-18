Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FARM

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.80. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 58.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.