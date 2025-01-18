Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

