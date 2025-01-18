Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 24,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 107,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

