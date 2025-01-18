Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

