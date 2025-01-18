Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,670,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

