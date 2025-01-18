Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,762,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 144.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

