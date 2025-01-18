Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 381 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

