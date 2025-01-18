Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,372 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FLEX opened at $42.72 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

