Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

