Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SouthState by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SouthState by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SouthState by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

