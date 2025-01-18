Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.77 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

