Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 134.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.