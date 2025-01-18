Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Universal Display stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $143.25 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

