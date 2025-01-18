Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Humana by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.70.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

