Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,295.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,241.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,344.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,351.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.