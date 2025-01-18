Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $59,000.

SAP stock opened at $262.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $158.94 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

