Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

