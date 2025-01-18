Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after buying an additional 277,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,509,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

