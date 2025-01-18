Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 128,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

