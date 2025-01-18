Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,820,000 after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,454,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

